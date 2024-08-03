Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have tailor-made Luke Shaw replacement amid Tyrell Malacia woes

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the club already have a tailor-made replacement available for Luke Shaw.

Shaw, 29, endured an injury-hit campaign last season, featuring just 15 times as the Red Devils finished 8th in the Premier League. Despite winning the FA Cup, fellow understudy Tyrell Malacia was also sidelined for long periods, leaving the club struck for a resolution.

Malacia is yet to play for the club this calendar year after suffering a setback regarding a knee injury, in which his initial surgery was deemed unsuccessful. The Netherlands international is now reported to have returned to first-team training at Carrington, however.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

Ten Hag, who spoke to media earlier this week to preview Manchester United's pre-season clash with Liverpool on Saturday, provided an update on his headache at left-back, with neither Malacia on Shaw on tour this summer Stateside.

"Tyrell is now in a good place," Ten Hag told the press. "But he is not here because I only took players who could play games or be available for team training.

"He is not that far [off], but he is now in a progress situation. At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible [to be available again] in two months."

Those who have watched Manchester United over the summer have continued to praise teenage defender Harry Amass, who was in fine form during the club's recent 3-2 win over Real Betis in San Diego. Amass, who joined from Watford in 2023, was superb as United's Under-18s won three trophies last season and Ten Hag is also a big fan of his capabilities.

"We have to make progress but we all see here a potential where we have seen in previous years," admitted Ten Hag. "For instance, two years ago, [Alejandro] Garnacho last season. We had it during last season with Kobbie [Mainoo], but he is not that far now at this moment.

"Yet, if we train him well, if we coach him well, then, in three months, it's possible that he can be on that point. But, in this moment, he needs to catch up and he has to develop some skills already to play for Manchester United, competing for the highest positions in the league. But, with big talent, it can go up very quickly and that is very interesting to see if he is capable of doing this."

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has been in fine form during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

