This is how much Manchester United are willing to pay for Jadon Sancho this summer

Bosses at Old Trafford are determined to make Jadon Sancho a Manchester United player this summer – and have decided they are even willing to match Borussia Dortmund’s evaluation of the winger.

According to the Independent, United are prepared to pay £100 million plus add-ons for the 19-year-old England star.

Sancho has been widely praised for his form for Dortmund this season, notching eight goals and 16 assists, and attracting attention from a number of elite clubs across Europe including Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it is Manchester United who are seen as the front runners for his signature – and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now in place as permanent manager, the club can start drawing up concrete plans for summer moves. As well as playing staff, they are also hoping to hire a technical director this summer.

That makes this latest instalment of the Sancho-to-United transfer saga one of the most important developments yet.

