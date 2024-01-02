Manchester United let first player of January transfer window leave, after uninspiring performances

Manchester United have already made their first decision of the January transfer window, deciding to let a first team member leave the club.

While football director John Murtough claimed in December that it wouldn't be a particularly busy transfer window, after just two days the club has let a player go.

Jadon Sancho looks destined to leave Old Trafford this January, after falling out with Erik ten Hag earlier in the season. Casemiro and Raphael Varane have also been linked with moves away, with European and Saudi Arabian sides interested in the pair.

Sancho's departure seems inevitable (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

However, they won't be the first Manchester United players to depart in the transfer window. Instead, Sergio Reguilon has returned to Tottenham Hotspur, with Manchester United activating a break clause to cut his loan move short.

Reguilon signed for the Red Devils in September after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffered lengthy injuries, and ended up making 12 appearances in all competitions.

With Shaw now back in first team action and Malacia also close to a return, Manchester United decided to let him head back to his parent club. The lack of games, notably through their Champions League and League Cup exits, means that Reguilon's services were no longer required - freeing up space elsewhere in the squad for potential new signings.

Reguilon leaves after just 12 games (Image credit: Getty Images)

That space might only be reserved for loan deals, however, with The Athletic reporting that FFP rules will inevitably limit Erik ten Hag's spending this month. The club are still keen on bringing in a new striker and centre-back, though.

Reguilon, meanwhile, could still play for a team other than Tottenham this season, if Ange Postecoglou decides he's surplus to requirements. The Spaniard has only appeared for Manchester United this term, with FIFA rules limiting players to register with just two clubs in one single season.

