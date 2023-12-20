Manchester United January signing plans REVEALED by outgoing transfer chief: report

Manchester United transfer chief and football director John Murtough has told fans what to expect in the January transfer window, amid speculation over his future at the club.

Speaking at the Manchester United fans' forum on December 13, Murtough told supporters that there won't be any major changes or dealings in the upcoming window.

“Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy,” Murtough told the forum via a spokesperson.

“There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like.

“However, we’ve always been consistent in saying that we do not see January as the optimal time to do business and our recruitment strategy remains focused on summer windows.”

With FFP rules to consider, Murtough added that any potential spending will need to ensure the club remains compliant with both Premier League and UEFA regulation.

However, Murtough might not even be at Manchester United come January, with the Daily Mail reporting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would want to replace the current football director with Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

Ratcliffe's 25 per cent stake in the club is expected to go through before Christmas, with immediate changes set to take place at Old Trafford. This could see a complete change in attitudes, with an overhaul of the playing squad possible - even in January.

While FFP rules will still need to be considered, Ratcliffe might have the opposite opinion to Murtough and see January as a great time to do business, especially with the team performing so inconsistently on the pitch.

Also the owner of French side Nice, Ratcliffe has always ensured a few signings are made in January, but he might see Manchester United's case for fresh faces more pressing.

