Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Wolves

Manchester United youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson will spend the 2016-17 season on loan at Championship side Wolves.

Borthwick-Jackson broke into the United team under Louis van Gaal last season as injuries left them without a number of key players at the full-back position.

The 19-year-old, who signed a new contract in May which will tie him to Old Trafford until 2020, made 10 Premier League appearances as his side finished fifth in the table.

However, Luke Shaw and Antonio Valencia have been first choice full-backs for new manager Jose Mourinho in the early games of this campaign, leaving Borthwick-Jackson on the sidelines.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson arrives at Wolves from on a season-long loan. 22 August 2016

Wolves have taken advantage of that snap up the defender, while they have also brought in Benfica winger Ola John on a season-long deal.

John, 24, spent 2015-16 with Reading, where he scored four goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.