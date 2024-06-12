Manchester United make first transfer decision after retaining Erik ten Hag: report

Manchester United finally have clarity on their managerial situation, meaning they are now able to move forward with their summer transfer plans.

The news emerged on Tuesday evening that the Red Devils board had concluded their end-of-season review and made a decision on the future of Ten Hag, two-and-a-half weeks following the club’s FA Cup win.

The Dutchman had been under pressure following the club’s eighth-placed Premier League finish, but a combination of his Wembley success, a growing desire among the fanbase to keep him and a number of big-name managers ruling themselves out of the job now appear to kept him in the post.

Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho on the Manchester United sideline (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club can move forward in the transfer market, with a busy summer rebuild expected. Ten Hag’s retention means one transfer question is likely to be immediately answered, as Jadon Sancho’s time at the club is reportedly over.

Sancho fell out with his manager last season and was exiled from the first-team squad before being shipped out on loan to his former side Borussia Dortmund in January after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag for claiming the Dutchman had made him a ‘scapegoat’.

Jadon Sancho excelled during his loan stint back at Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful stint back in Germany, playing a key role in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final, but Teamtalk claim that it is now ’highly unlikely’ that the England international will remain at the club this summer.

Dortmund may not have the required funds to bring him back on a permanent deal, with the latest side to be linked with an audacious swoop being Arsenal, but journalist Charlie Watts told Caught Offside that he ‘can’t see Arsenal being one of the interested clubs’, despite their need for a new winger.

