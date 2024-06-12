Manchester United make first transfer decision after retaining Erik ten Hag: report

By
published

Manchester United are set to retain the services of Erik ten Hag after completing their review of the season

Erik ten Hag is remaining as Manchester United manager
Erik ten Hag is remaining as Manchester United manager (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United finally have clarity on their managerial situation, meaning they are now able to move forward with their summer transfer plans.

The news emerged on Tuesday evening that the Red Devils board had concluded their end-of-season review and made a decision on the future of Ten Hag, two-and-a-half weeks following the club’s FA Cup win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.