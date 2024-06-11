Manchester United make bold proposal to land promising attacker: report

Manchester United could be about to get creative in their quest to bring a promising winger back to England.

The Red Devils have plenty of work to do in the transfer market following this season’s eighth-placed Premier League finish, not least because centre-back Raphael Varane and forward Anthony Martial will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

The Red Devils have needs in several areas of the pitch as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team look to rebuild the squad and install a new culture at Old Trafford.

Samuel Iling-Junior of Juventus celebrates after scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new regime are believed to be prioritising the signing of young players and the latest star linked seems to fit their profile.

Juventus’ 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior has enjoyed a breakout campaign in Turin this season turning out 27 times in all competitions for the Italian giants, with TuttoJuve reporting that he is now a target for Manchester United.

They add that in order to get a deal done, the Red Devils are ready to negotiate a swap deal involving Iling-Junior and Mason Greenwood, who has spent the season on loan at Getafe after being exiled by the club.

Mason Greenwood spent this season on loan at Getafe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greenwood’s £30million-£35million price tag is reportedly too high for Juve, so a cash-plus-player deal is being mooted.

A move for Iling-Junior would also be attractive for the Old Trafford side as he would be classified as a homegrown player, owing to his nine seasons at Chelsea’s academy, before he left for Italy in 2020.

While at Juventus he has established himself as an England U21 international and also has Aston Villa monitoring his situation, who are said to also be exploring a swap deal that involves Douglas Luiz heading to the Serie A side.

