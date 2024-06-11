Manchester United face Chelsea battle to land breakout Premier League star: report

Manchester United may well be stalling when it comes to making a decision over the future of manager Erik ten Hag, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer rumour mill from continuing to turn.

The transfer window officially opens on Friday, June 14, and the Red Devils know a busy summer is ahead, regardless of who the manager is.

A number of positions need to be addressed following the club’s eighth-place Premier League finish and a host of players have subsequently been linked.

MIchael Olise has a growning number of admirers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise finished the season in sublime form amid a strong end to the campaign for the Eagles. That has put the Frenchman on several clubs radar, including Manchester United.

According to Give Me Sport, the Red Devils hierarchy are willing to make a move for the 22-year-old, but will face competition in the shape of Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Manchester United’s interest in Olise is believed to have pre-dated Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club, but the billionaire and his Ineos team want to sign the former Reading man, with a formal offer ‘expected’ this summer as they ‘intensify’ their interest in the plater.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Olise is Chelsea’s ‘top target’ this summer, with a battle set to break out for the forward who has a reported £60million release clause in the contract extension he signed in August.

The player, who netted ten times and laid on six assists in 19 Premier League appearances during an injury-hit season, is said to be open to interest from both clubs.

