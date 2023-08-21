Manchester United announce that Mason Greenwood is to leave the club

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is to leave the club.

In a statement, the Red Devils said, "Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.



"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Mason Greenwood hasn't played football in over 18 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greenwood has not so much as trained with the club since January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman, and a few days later on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. The forward was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour – but all charges against him were subsequently dropped in February 2023.

United recently denied that they had made a decision on the future of the player, with some criticising their official statement on their website, in which they discussed the investigation that they were undertaking.

VIDEO: Who's Winning The Premier League This Season?

"This [investigation] has drawn on extensive evidence and context, not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case," United claimed at the time.

In recent weeks, online discussion accelerated that the 21-year-old would be reintegrated into Erik ten Hag's squad, with protests at Old Trafford taking place in response – and several of the United women's team targeted with abuse, following rumours that they would be consulted over Greenwood's return to the club.

There has been staunch opposition to Greenwood's Manchester United return (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Greenwood was also linked with Serie A giants Atalanta earlier this summer but it remains to be seen what his next move will be in the football world.

The striker has played 129 times for Manchester United's senior side and once for England.

