Manchester United could still complete 11 more deals before the transfer window closes: report

Manchester United could yet complete another 11 deals in both directions before the transfer window ends.

So far, the Red Devils have mainly been focused on adding quality to the spine of the team. Andre Onana has been installed as the new No.1 goalkeeper, with Mason Mount joining in midfield.

Most recently, Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund was paraded at Old Trafford ahead of the preseason fixture against Lens, following a £72 million switch. But business is far from over and there could be significant outgoings in the coming weeks – not to mention plenty of familiar faces exiting the club.

Rasmus Hojlund has joined up front for Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Manchester Evening News have named eight players on manager Erik ten Hag's chopping block, as the focus switches to shifting deadwood.

Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Fred, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are all candidates to leave Manchester United this summer, with varying levels of interest in each. Should a couple move on for reasonable fees, however, this could open the door to two or three more signings.

Why Rasmus Hojlund would complete Erik ten Hag's Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has noted Ten Hag's interest in former Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, while a move for Sofyan Amrabat is ongoing. Both areas of the pitch are regarded as significant issues when it comes to depth, following last season.

United struggled after Casemiro was suspended last season without another ball-winner in midfield to step into his role, while Lisandro Martinez's absence was felt, too, when he was injured for the run-in. Despite the priorities of the squad having been addressed, Ten Hag will want to bring in both these players in order to compete across what could become a 50 to 60-game season.

Manchester United's lack of depth was highlighted last season by Casemiro's absences (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are also said to be keen to bring in another goalkeeper as an understudy to Onana.

Manchester United agreed a fee with Japanese star Zion Suzuki but were rejected by the custodian over concerns of game-time.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United transfer news is starting to come thick and fast.

The Manchester United season preview looks at why the Red Devils can start to dream of winning the Premier League title again, while all other 91 clubs in the top four tiers of English football are looked at, too.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has claimed the Glazers now need to leave, as Marcus Rashford reveals how Erik ten Hag has transformed the club in his year in charge.