Manchester United to sign versatile defender in cut-price deal: report

Manchester United are lining up a potential replacement for Harry Maguire in their defence, Erik ten Hag keen on one target who will add extra value to their squad.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all joined Manchester United this summer, but the club aren't content with ending their transfer business there.

With Harry Maguire the subject of a £30m bid from West Ham United and set to leave, the Red Devils are looking for a replacement in defence. While Jean-Clair Todibo has been linked in recent days, it could be another Frenchman moving to Old Trafford this summer.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United are lining up a £26m bid for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is available on a cut-price deal due to having just a year remaining on his contract with the German giants.

The 27-year-old is a versatile defender capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, as demonstrated during his four seasons in Bavaria.

Across his time at the club, Pavard has largely featured on the right of a back four, though a third of his appearances have also come in the centre of defence.

Pavard could sign for United for just £26m (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

With Maguire departing, this could prove invaluable to Erik ten Hag, who L'Equipe are suggesting is extremely keen on adding Pavard to his squad.

Neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka have managed to nail down the right-back spot in the team since the Dutchman arrived, while Luke Shaw was used at centre-back on occasion last term when the first-choice partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane was unavailable.

Transfermarkt values Pavard at £35m, despite just the year remaining on his current deal.

Pavard and Varane played alongside each other as France won the 2018 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

