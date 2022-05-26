Manchester United fan shares incredible never-seen-before camcorder footage of the euphoria of 1999's Champions League final

One Manchester United fan has released a video shot from a camcorder of the final few minutes from the 1999 Champions League final.

Thomas Coxhead says his dad took snuck the camera into the Camp Nou on May 26 1999, as United took on Bayern Munich in the showpiece of the competition. Neither father nor son has shared the footage captured that night on social media until now.

Coxhead Snr – who was located on a lower tier behind the goal that Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer rippled – didn't start filming the match until the the dying embers of the match. The pictures from that game, however, are a must watch for any fan.

23 years ago today. 📆My Dad snuck his camcorder into the Nou Camp. He didn't film any of the game, but got it out for the last 5 minutes.This is one of the greatest things I've ever seen.We've never shared this footage, until now... #MUFC 👹 pic.twitter.com/EX6mBcP2McMay 26, 2022 See more

As you might imagine, the stadium broke into absolute bedlam for the all important goal, with the cameraman in question shaking the camcorder up and down in delight.

"Love it, Thomas," Andy Mitten, United fan and FFT editor at large replied to the post. "We were on the tier behind in seats which cost just £12. it moved."

(Image credit: PA)

Plenty of United fans have since shared their memories of the iconic match in the replies to Thomas Coxhead's original post.

"It's made even better by the way the camera cuts out milliseconds after Ole grabs the winner," one fan comments in the replies. "Your dad did well to get any footage whatsoever after that."

"Just spoke to my Dad," Thomas posted after releasing the footage. "He’s not exactly sure what any of it means, but he’s buzzing."

(Image credit: PA)

According to the Twitter view count, the video in question has had half a million views at the time of writing.

Now that's what you call "limbs".

