Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report

Manchester United are looking to bring Houssem Aouar to Old Trafford in a late window move.

The Red Devils have been dealt a major blow with the loss of Christian Eriksen for a number of weeks, following an injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup. The Dane has been crucial to United's midfield this season and could miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue, according to reports.

The club have moved to bring in a replacement in Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich – but that might not be the end of their business this January.

Marcel Sabitzer has been brought in as emergency midfield cover for Manchester United (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Foot Mercato (opens in new tab) journalist Santi Aouna (opens in new tab) says that Manchester United are prepared to take on the entirety of Houssem Aouar's salary to bring the French midfielder to Old Trafford in a loan move.

Aouar was strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in recent years but ended up staying at Lyon despite the interest of other clubs. He was tipped to break out and become a world-class star but failed to get into the French World Cup squad – and has thought to have stagnated by some European fans.

Signing Aouar would represent a good move for the player to move to a team on the up under Erik ten Hag, while Lyon will be happy to receive a loan fee for a player that will lose for free in the summer.

Now 24, the player could be on the cusp of moving into the next phase of his development. He was thought to be valued at around £60m at his peak by Lyon but with no takers over the last few windows for his services, he could be ready for a new challenge.

Houssem Aouar has not lived up to expectations at Lyon (Image credit: PA)

Ten Hag could use Aouar in a number of positions. Though he most often plays a 4-2-3-1, Aouar's best position has been in a midfield three: though the Dutchman may deploy the player in a double-pivot, as a No.10 or as a left-winger.

Aouar is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) – at his peak, he was worth around €55m.

More Manchester United stories

United are said to be considering a move for Real Betis and Netherlands forward Luiz Henrique (opens in new tab).

The Red Devils have also reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (opens in new tab).

And they could go head-to-head with PSGfor the signature of Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (opens in new tab).