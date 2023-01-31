Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Manchester United are looking to bring Houssem Aouar to Old Trafford in a late window move.
The Red Devils have been dealt a major blow with the loss of Christian Eriksen for a number of weeks, following an injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup. The Dane has been crucial to United's midfield this season and could miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue, according to reports.
The club have moved to bring in a replacement in Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich – but that might not be the end of their business this January.
Foot Mercato (opens in new tab) journalist Santi Aouna (opens in new tab) says that Manchester United are prepared to take on the entirety of Houssem Aouar's salary to bring the French midfielder to Old Trafford in a loan move.
Aouar was strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in recent years but ended up staying at Lyon despite the interest of other clubs. He was tipped to break out and become a world-class star but failed to get into the French World Cup squad – and has thought to have stagnated by some European fans.
Signing Aouar would represent a good move for the player to move to a team on the up under Erik ten Hag, while Lyon will be happy to receive a loan fee for a player that will lose for free in the summer.
Now 24, the player could be on the cusp of moving into the next phase of his development. He was thought to be valued at around £60m at his peak by Lyon but with no takers over the last few windows for his services, he could be ready for a new challenge.
Ten Hag could use Aouar in a number of positions. Though he most often plays a 4-2-3-1, Aouar's best position has been in a midfield three: though the Dutchman may deploy the player in a double-pivot, as a No.10 or as a left-winger.
Aouar is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) – at his peak, he was worth around €55m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
