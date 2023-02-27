Manchester United owners Joel and Avram Glazer could STAY after all, following takeover bids

Manchester United owners, the Glazer Family, may choose to remain in control of the Red Devils, following leadership bids made for the club this month.

The club won their first silverware in six years at the weekend, following Erik ten Hag leading Manchester United to the League Cup trophy at Wembley. Many expected this to be one of the final trophies of the Glazer ownership, however, with substantial bids submitted in the last month (opens in new tab) to take control of the club.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has entered the race to buy the 20-time English champions, while lifelong fan and INEOS entrepreneur, Sir Jim Radcliffe is also in the running. However, reports are emerging that the Glazers might not actually sell at all – and certainly not from the bids submitted so far.

Manchester United won their first trophy of the Ten Hag tenure this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a person close to the situation, per the Financial Times (opens in new tab), the Glazers haven't received a bid good enough to accept just yet.

"The Glazers have received a variety of proposals from other potential suitors, including several minority investment proposals that would allow them to raise capital at a more attractive price and retain control of the English Premier League club, the person said," according to FT.

Some United fans will no doubt be worried at the prospect of the Glazers retaining control of the club. Since increasing their stake in the club throughout the noughties, the family have been deeply unpopular with fans, with their eventual takeover being met with widespread disapproval from supporters (opens in new tab) for the way that the club was bought against United's own assets (opens in new tab).

Both Sheikh Jassim and Radcliffe have shown that they are committed to the club on a personal level. Radcliffe has been a fan for decades and was present at the 1999 Champions League final, while Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two foundation is both a reference to the Class of 92 and how long he has supported the team (opens in new tab).

Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be demolished under new ownership (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images for Epson)

According to FT, the club's advisors, US bank Raine Group, are sifting through the offers at present. Sheikh Jassim's bid is thought to be for around $4.5 billion – Ratcliffe's is unknown in value.

Manchester United is listed on the New York stock exchange, with a market value of roughly $3.8bn. The club has around $700mn of debt.

Formal bids are set to be submitted to buy United. The club had a quiet January window but brought in Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day after Christian Eriksen picked up a long-term injury.

