Manchester United "on the brink" of signing Bayern midfielder as Christian Eriksen replacement

Manchester United look set to sign Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day, following the announcement that Cristian Eriksen may be out for the remainder of the season.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May," the club said of the latter. "There is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season."

Erik ten Hag has looked to fill that gap quickly, and identified Bayern's dynamic playmaker Marcel Sabitzer as his prime candidate. Sabitzer has also been linked to Chelsea, but the Blues' pursuit of Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, coupled with Manchester United's newfound need to bring a midfielder in, seems to have tipped the race in the Red Devils' favour.

Austria international Sabitzer, 28, has been a bit-apart player at Bayern his season, after joining from title rivals RB Leipzig in 2021. The player had previously worked under Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig and is thought to be frustrated at not featuring more for the reigning champions this term.

Sabitzer is an extremely hard-working and tactically intelligent midfielder, who looks to make driving runs forward to create chances for his team-mates.

German tabloid Bild are reporting that a move to Old Trafford is imminent for Sabitzer, who is said to be keen for a fresh start. The terms of the deal are yet to be announced, though a loan until the end of the season that includes an option to buy would suit both parties.

Bayern have announced the signing of Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo already on transfer deadline day. The departure of Sabitzer would likely be their final announcement of the window.