Manchester United's Christian Eriksen potentially sidelined for the rest of the season following ankle injury
Manchester United may need to dip into the transfer market following the loss of a key player at crucial stage in the campaign
Manchester United have announced that midfielder Christian Eriksen is out for many months following an ankle injury sustained in his side's victory over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
"[He] is expected to be out of action for an extended period," the club said in a statement. The Danish playmaker has been a key component in Manchester United's recent upturn in results, forming a formidable silk-and-steel partnership with Casemiro at the base of Erik ten Hag's midfield.
"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May," the club added. "There is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season."
The Denmark midfielder has made 31 appearances for United this season, helping the club rise from a precarious position in the early stages of the campaign to favourites for a Champions League spot. The former Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford player signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford in the summer after joining on a free transfer.
It is likely United will try and find a short-term backup option before the January transfer window closes. However, finding a classy playmaker with Premier League experience seems an almost hopeless task as the window edges towards its end.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
