Manchester United reject offers for Mason Greenwood as internal investigation continues

Manchester United have reportedly rejected transfer offers from clubs overseas for their suspended forward Mason Greenwood, as the club continues its internal investigation.

Manchester United are currently conducting an internal review into Mason Greenwood's future at the club, after police charges against the forward were dropped in February. The club didn't outline what kind of process they will conduct, how long it will take, or hinted at what the outcome may be.

During their internal investigation, though, Turkish sides have made transfer offers to Manchester United for Greenwood, according to The Athletic (opens in new tab). These offers were all rejected as a conclusion into the investigation hasn't yet been reached.

It is unclear whether or not Greenwood will ever play for the club again. The Athletic reports that sources are unsure how he will deal with the attention, should he pull on the Manchester United jersey, but a representative of his has rebuked those claims.

A representative of Greenwood said: “There’s no real substance to any of this, it being a mix of old news, speculation, half-truths and completely untrue claims. Mason is 21, he has been cleared and should be allowed the opportunity to rebuild and move forward with his young life.”

Greenwood has been suspended by United since he was first arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a woman in January 2022. His suspension has continued since then, the 21-year-old not featuring in any matchday squad or taking part in training at all.

Reports since have suggested sponsors have privately expressed concern about him stepping onto the Old Trafford pitch, while members of the women's team have also reportedly told the club they wouldn't be comfortable with him returning to the squad.

After charges were dropped last month, Greenwood commented for the first time publicly in a year.

He said: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Mason Greenwood signed a four-and-a-half year contract extension with Manchester United in January 2021 (opens in new tab), which keeps him at the club until June 2025.

