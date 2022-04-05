Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag appointment has "underwhelmed" players

Manchester United stars are "underwhelmed" at the prospect of Erik Ten Hag of Ajax becoming manager.

That's according to the Manchester Evening News, which says the dressing room is split on the appointment of the Dutchman, with some players behind the move and others viewing it as a disappointment.

Ralf Rangnick has been interim manager of the Red Devils since December, having taken over when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked – and United have been looking for a new permanent manager ever since, with Ten Hag and Pochettino the two frontrunners for much of that time.

United are apparently only going to have to pay £1.7m to secure Ten Hag away from his contract in the Eredivisie early, with the 20-time Premier League champions enjoying a cordial relationship with the manager's current employers, Ajax.

Chief Executive of the Amsterdammers, Edwin van der Sar, won the Champions League at Old Trafford and has previously admitted that his side are ready to lose Ten Hag. Ten Hag has even addressed rumours linking him to the Premier League.

"Everyone knows each other in the industry," Ten Hag told Sport1 in an interview recently. "There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.

"Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season."

