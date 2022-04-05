Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag appointment has "underwhelmed" players
By Mark White published
Manchester United are expected to confirm Erik Ten Hag as their next manager in the coming weeks – and some players are less than impressed
Manchester United stars are "underwhelmed" at the prospect of Erik Ten Hag of Ajax becoming manager.
That's according to the Manchester Evening News, which says the dressing room is split on the appointment of the Dutchman, with some players behind the move and others viewing it as a disappointment.
Ralf Rangnick has been interim manager of the Red Devils since December, having taken over when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked – and United have been looking for a new permanent manager ever since, with Ten Hag and Pochettino the two frontrunners for much of that time.
United are apparently only going to have to pay £1.7m to secure Ten Hag away from his contract in the Eredivisie early, with the 20-time Premier League champions enjoying a cordial relationship with the manager's current employers, Ajax.
Chief Executive of the Amsterdammers, Edwin van der Sar, won the Champions League at Old Trafford and has previously admitted that his side are ready to lose Ten Hag. Ten Hag has even addressed rumours linking him to the Premier League.
"Everyone knows each other in the industry," Ten Hag told Sport1 in an interview recently. "There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that's normal.
"Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season."
More Manchester United stories
Erik Ten Hag continues to be linked consistently with the United job, with one factor edging him ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.
There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, while Darwin Nunez is being linked, too.
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to raise their standards.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.