Manchester United report: Tammy Abraham outlines Premier League return

Manchester United could make a blockbuster move for Roma striker, Tammy Abraham.

That's according to rumours that claim that Erik ten Hag might have one less headache when it comes to building on his squad next summer. The Dutchman made a number of high-profile signings in the summer, including Antony and Casemiro but didn't sign a new No.9, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future a doubt hanging over Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's two-year contract is up at the end of the season and it seems certain that the Portuguese will depart Manchester for good. With Abraham making such a big decision on his future, however, Ten Hag may well be presented with a golden opportunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks certain to leave Old Trafford for good when his current deal concludes in the summer of 2023. (Image credit: Getty)

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab) says Abraham has made a u-turn on his future. Despite previously seeing himself staying in Serie A long-term, apparently, the 24-year-old is now eyeing a return to England.

Arsenal were previously interested in the Camberwell-born striker but have since purchased Gabriel Jesus and extended the contract of Eddie Nketiah. Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool all have options at No.9 – that would leave United in the driving seat, both financially and logistically in their line-up.

According to the report via Sports Witness (opens in new tab), Abraham is looking to "attract attention in his country to return to the Premier League as soon as possible" – and that Roma may not be averse to business, given that they could profit substantially from any sale.

Still, it is still very early days for links to United to be taken too seriously.

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho signed Tammy Abraham last year from his former club, Chelsea (Image credit: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United have not yet shown a solid interest in the player, with Ten Hag possibly favouring a different style of forward. Chelsea may well be interested in re-signing Abraham – it was Thomas Tuchel, now gone, who sold the striker – while Arsenal may look to use Abraham as a wide option or force Gabriel Jesus onto a flank to accomodate him.

Abraham is valued at around £45 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Plans for January at Manchester United are already being drawn up but apparently depend upon the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A replacement for David De Gea has apparently been identified, while Jude Bellingham is apparently on the radar. United are also in for Barcelona ace Gavi.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has been speaking to FFT about the influence of American owners and how they threaten "the fabric of the English game".