Manchester United report: Three candidates named to REPLACE Bruno Fernandes as captain

Manchester United could replace Bruno Fernandes as the captain with one of three other leaders in the side.

That's according to one report that says that the Portuguese should "hang his head in shame", following the Red Devils' 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool – and that Casemiro, David de Gea or Raphael Varane could end up replacing Fernandes as skipper. The midfielder was roundly criticised for his part in the display away at Anfield, with former captain Roy Keane slamming the incumbent skipper.

Harry Maguire is the first-choice captain at Manchester United but has found himself benched for much of Erik ten Hag's tenure, leaving Fernandes – appointed vice-captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – to take up the responsibility.

Manchester United were thrashed by Liverpool, with several stars coming under fire (Image credit: Getty Images)

CaughtOffside (opens in new tab) are now speculating that Fernandes could be replaced in the role – though they hasten to add that they don't believe Ten Hag wishes to change anything soon. A change could happen at the end of the season, however, with the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reporting such.

Apparently, there are reservations over Fernandes' long-term suitability as the leader of the side. With Maguire likely to leave at the conclusion of this campaign, the 28-year-old is first in the pecking order.

Fernandes has largely performed well for the Red Devils this season after a difficult period in his Old Trafford career. As a No.10 in Ten Hag's 4-2-3-1, he has been a constant, though has turned his hand to other roles, too.

There has been criticism of the Portuguese in big games, however, with the player himself defending himself two years ago (opens in new tab). Fernandes' presence in the side has prevented Ten Hag – plus Ralf Rangnick and Solksjaer before – from moving to a 4-3-3 formation.

Harry Maguire is first-choice captain at Old Trafford – but probably leaving come the summer (Image credit: Getty)

Despite this criticism, Fernandes has 57 goals from the No.10 position since joining three years ago and has been labelled as a beacon of leadership in the past. The former Sporting man has undoubtedly been a hit in Manchester and is likely to be one of the players that Ten Hag leans on for the rest of the season.

Captaincy candidate David De Gea could well leave at the end of the season, while United's rumoured search for another centre-back might make Raphael Varane a difficult appointment for the role, too.

