Manchester United to cut ties with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season: report

Manchester United are set to call time on Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford this summer, with club insiders said to regard him as ‘dead man walking’, according to one report.

The Red Devils are enduring another testing season and face an uphill struggle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Ten Hag’s team currently sits sixth in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four and a whopping 16 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The club finished bottom of their Champions League group and their only chance of silverware is the FA Cup, with bitter rivals Liverpool visiting Old Trafford in the quarter-finals. Several recent signings have failed to impress, further cranking up the pressure on Ten Hag, who has failed to build on what was a promising campaign last season which saw a third-place finish in the Premier League and a trophy in the form of the League Cup.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe having now completed his minority investment in the club and taking over football operations, changes are expected in the summer, with TEAMtalk reporting that club insiders believe Ten Hag will be sacked in the summer.

They add that some players no longer believe in the Dutchman’s methods, with Ratcliffe and his INEOS colleagues wanting to hire a new boss in the summer.

The pressure on Ten Hag could be ramped up further this weekend, as the Red Devils visit champions Manchester City this weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side having won 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.

