Manchester United in advanced talks to sign 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' for £89m: report

Manchester United are in advanced talks with superagent Jorge Mendes to sign 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' to spearhead their attack.

Manager Erik ten Hag, of course, had the old Cristiano Ronaldo on his books this season, falling out with the Portuguese spectacularly, when Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan ahead of the World Cup. CR7 departed Manchester United for a second time midway through the campaign.

But that hasn't put United off from signing a player who has consistently been referred to as the 38-year-old's successor – with on-loan Wout Weghorst unlikely to be signed by the Red Devils on a permanent basis.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the past – and possibly also the future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (opens in new tab) have sensationally claimed that United have held a series of talks with Mendes over his client, Goncalo Ramos moving to Manchester.

The Benfica phenomenon caught attention in Qatar as the only player to net a hat-trick at the 2022 World Cup – and with players Portuguese league successfully transitioning to the Premier League in recent years, United have reason to believe that the move would work.

Harry Kane remains the priority target, with Victor Osimhen also high on the list of options. Both Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli are notoriously difficult to negotiate with, however, making a transfer for either superstar particularly tricky.

At 21, Ramos is considerably younger than the other two options. The other player completing the shortlist is Ajax superstar Mohammed Kudus.

Goncalo Ramos is highly rated by many of United's top clubs (Image credit: Getty)

Ramos wouldn't come cheap, though. Benfica have set a £106m (€120m) exit clause in his deal, with the striker contracted until 2026. The report indicates however that the Lisbon giants are open to sell the player for £88.8m (€100m).

Ramos is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.