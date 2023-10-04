Manchester United new manager odds: The favourites for Old Trafford hotseat are named

Manchester United have had such a dreadful start to the 2023/24 season that manager Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure from the hierarchy and fans.

After losing 3-2 to Galatasaray in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night, Manchester United have now tasted defeat in six of their 10 games in all competitions already this campaign - and their wins haven't exactly been convincing, either.

Ten Hag seemed untouchable at the end of last season, where he led Manchester United to the Champions League, final of the FA Cup and lifted the Carabao Cup. However, while he has "credit in the bank", the Dutchman's stock could be about to swiftly change at Old Trafford should the poor results keep coming.

Here are the odds for the next Manchester Untied manager if they do decide to dispense with his services...

Manchester United new manager odds (from Oddschecker)

1. Zinedine Zidane: 4/1

Zidane is the favourite to replace Ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever the biggest jobs in world football crop up, Zidane is invariably always linked with them. The Frenchman is clearly picky, however, having only ever managed Real Madrid on two separate occasions despite plenty of offers from elsewhere.

It clearly went alright for him at the Bernanbeu, though, winning two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

He hasn't been in the managerial hotseat since leaving Los Blancos in the summer of 2021, however - is a Manchester United in disarray really an enticing prospect for the 51-year-old?

2. Julian Nageslmann: 5/1

Would Nagelsmann leave Germany so soon after being appointed? (Image credit: Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Now, Nagelsmann may have just been appointed the new Germany national team manager ahead of their home Euros next summer, but that's not to say he can't take on the responsibility of juggling international management with club coaching. It's been done before, after all.

Nonetheless, it's extremely unlikely. But, just to entertain the idea, if Nagelsmann is afforded time at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old could flourish.

Manchester United seemed intent on building a project under Erik ten Hag, but with Nagelsmann the younger, more exciting version, perhaps he presents greater value in the long term when compared to his Dutch counterpart.

3. Antonio Conte: 10/1

Conte could be exactly what United need (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar vein to appointing Jose Mourinho in 2016, this would highlight Manchester United's short term ambitions. To win at all costs, and to win now.

Currently out of work and someone who was previously keen to join the Red Devils - the club opted to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rather than replace him with the Italian in 2021- Conte would be able to get his ideas across in a concise manner, albeit employing a more pragmatic, less attacking style of play.

Indeed, Manchester United have a disjointed squad currently. Conte would fix that with his stern principles. Or it would all just blow up in his face, again.

4. Graham Potter: 16/1

Potter hasn't found a job since leaving Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Zidane and Conte, Potter is also looking for his next managerial challenge, after being sacked by Chelsea in April of this year. While the Englishman proved his credentials at Brighton before that, he struggled to make an impression at Stamford Bridge during his short time at the club.

Managing an incredibly bloated squad offered a difficult test, while the ambitions of the club's hierarchy ultimately ended with him being sacked. Potter, therefore, might steer away from Manchester United, due to the ownership issue still lingering over the club.

5. Gareth Southgate: 16/1

Southgate could unite the United squad (Image credit: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

A European Championships final, plus a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final on Southgate's CV with England certainly isn't something to be sniffed at, and his ability in bringing a talented group of individuals together and creating a collective team spirit could be exactly what United need.

Question marks still remain over Southgate's true ability as a manager, though, while it's unlikely he'll leave the national team job with Euro 2024 just around the corner. If this were to happen, it'll surely have to wait until the end of next summer.

More Manchester United stories

Man United have been linked with a move for a £70m Bundesliga defender who has ties to Erik ten Hag.

And Barcelona could offer two out-of-favour stars a way out of Old Trafford in January.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has said he understands why fans booed during the defeat to Palace.