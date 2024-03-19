Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag - regardless of FA Cup success: report

Manchester United will not save Erik ten Hag from the sack – even with a potential FA Cup win a real possibility on the horizon.

The Red Devils defeated bitter rivals Liverpool 4-3 in a nail-biting quarter-final in the competition at the weekend, with Ten Hag asked whether the match could be a turning point. Manchester United have endured a tough season but are looking to end on a high and qualify for the Champions League.

With a new owner coming in, in the shape of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, however, lifting the trophy may not save the Dutchman from losing his job at the end of the season.

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will still get rid of Ten Hag, according to reports from the Netherlands (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Valentijn Driessen, a senior journalist at Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, has told a podcast in the Netherlands (via SoccerNews) that not even silverware will spare Ten Hag this season.

“Of course it remains [the] end,“ Driessen said, suggesting that Ten Hag is in the final weeks of his tenure. “Even if he wins the FA Cup. Louis van Gaal also went out after winning the FA Cup, but of course he had a very easy route.”

United are in sixth, nine points below fourth-placed Aston Villa. They also bombed out of the Champions League in the group stage, finishing fourth in their group.

This season has been tough on United (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 10 games remaining in the Premier League, United have lost 11 times, while they now face Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Ten Hag has a win percentage of 60.78 while at Old Trafford.

