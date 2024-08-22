Manchester United offered chance to make the one transfer Luke Shaw will hate: report

Manchester United have put plenty of effort into improving a defence that shipped in 58 Premier League last season during the current summer transfer window.

Leny Yoro and Mattijs de Ligt have come in to strengthen the centre of the Red Devils’ defence, while Noussair Mazraoui bolsters the right-back position.

While Luke Shaw remains the team’s first-choice left-back, the England international struggled with injuries last season and has once again found himself on the treatment table at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, as was his back-up Tyrell Malacia.

VIDEO: Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

A report earlier in the week suggested that left-back would be the club’s next priority if they are able to get their move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte over the line and the club have now reportedly been offered a very familiar face. According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who has been Shaw’s main competition for his place in the England team in recent seasons.

Shaw would surely be worried about the prospect of Chilwell arriving at Old Trafford, however – as it would mean that he faced a fight with the fellow full-back over a place for club and country. Chilwell is one of a growing list of Chelsea players that now appear to be surplus to requirements after he was told that he not part of new boss Enzo Maresca’s plans due to him not fitting with his playing style.

"We have a big squad and it's impossible to give all of them minutes,” Maresca said earlier this week when asked about his ever-growing group. “If they are looking for minutes it's better for them to leave.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem [Sterling] before the Manchester City game. I said he will struggle to get minutes with us and this was the reason why he was out. And with Chilly, he's lovely guy, but I said he is going to struggle with his position. It's not brutal, it's just honest."

Enzo Maresca has frozen out Chilwell (Image credit: Getty Images)

No fee has been mooted for Chilwell, who is valued at €28million by Transfermarkt and has three years left on his current deal after signing a contract extension last year. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chilwell is not the answer to Manchester United’s left-back issues.

If Shaw’s durability is a concern, backing him up with a player who managed just 13 Premier League games last year amid hamstring and knee problems, is not a viable solution.

More Manchester United stories