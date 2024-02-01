Manchester United's former manager plots sensational return: report

General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in December 2023.

Manchester United have been informed that Jose Mourinho is open to a sensational return to the club, according to reports.

The Portuguese is out of work following his departure from Roma last month.

Mourinho is waiting for his next opportunity and he has already been linked with a number of jobs.

And according to the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old is interested in a second spell at Old Trafford.

Mourinho managed United between the summer of 2016 and December 2018, during which time he won a Europa League and an EFL Cup.

Jose Mourinho on the touchline as Roma face Lazio in the Coppa Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was sacked following a poor run of form which culminated in a defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

But Mourinho feels he has unfinished business in Manchester, according to the aforementioned story.

The Portuguese has supposedly made it his "mission" to return to United, who are enduring a difficult season in the Premier League.

Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group are now in charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford, and they could have a big decision to make over the club's manager.

Erik ten Hag has struggled this term after a promising debut campaign at the helm of the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are currently ninth in the Premier League with an 11-point deficit to the top four.

Ten Hag's team are also out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group before Christmas.

The Dutchman has been criticised for his man-management and for failing to give his United team a clear style of play.

However, Mourinho would probably not be at the top of United's shortlist should Ten Hag be fired.

It is also unclear how the prospect of a second stint at Old Trafford would go down with the club's supporters.

United return to Premier League action with a trip to Wolves on Thursday.

