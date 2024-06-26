INEOS Old Trafford? Manchester United could sell naming rights to stadium

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to raise funds for Manchester United's stadium project

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.
Manchester United could be making some big changes to Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could sell the naming rights for Old Trafford or a new stadium as he looks to raise money for the development project, according to The Athletic.

The project could reportedly be worth billions and the club have held talks with Bank of America in an attempt to acquire funds. United fans may also see their ticket prices go up “substantially”.

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.