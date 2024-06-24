Manchester United in talks with superstar forward, following Euro 2024 display: report

Manchester United are in discussions with a star of Euro 2024 to join.

Manager Erik ten Hag has received confirmation from bosses at Old Trafford that he is set to assume control in the dugout for a third successive season – but there are huge changes to be made. New owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has installed an all-new background team, with Ten Hag relieved of responsibility in the transfer market.

Fresh faces are expected to join – and one player who's already scored at Euro 2024 is on the shortlist, as Manchester United rebuild for a new era.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is rebuilding United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Sabah via the Express claim that Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has been contacted over a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently looking for another forward to rotate with Danish starlet Rasmus Hojlund in attack and Morata represents an extremely experienced option, following his positive performances leading the line for Spain at the Euros.

Morata is much-maligned in some circles for not being prolific enough at an elite level but his all-round centre-forward play is among the best in Europe, for others. The 31-year-old had an unsuccessful stint at Chelsea but is now back in Madrid with Atletico.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the move makes sense on a number of levels – but the fact the links are only just breaking suggests that this isn't a deal likely to be far along.

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata celebrate Riccardo Calafiori's own goal during their match against Italy (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

It's far more probable that Morata is one of a few backup options behind the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, and that the 20-time English champions have sounded his agents out over a potential move in the event that they cannot land their preferred targets.

Transfermarkt values the striker at just €16 million.

