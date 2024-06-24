Former Manchester United striker could RETURN, in huge attack shakeup: report

Manchester United have made an approach for one club legend to return to the club this summer, as they look to bolster Erik ten Hag's position at the club.

Earlier this month, Manchester United confirmed that Ten Hag would remain as the club manager following an end-of-season review, with his assistants Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag, as well as first-team forward coach Benni McCarthy, all remaining at the club, too.

But, after inconsistent performances in the 2023/24 season, it seems the hierarchy are prepared to provide Ten Hag with even more tools to excell at Old Trafford, starting with the hiring of a club legend.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have approached former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy over potentially taking up a coaching role at the club this summer.

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 games in all competitions during his five-year spell at Manchester United, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup before departing for Real Madrid in 2006.

The report states that they face competition from Burnley, however, with Van Nistelrooy in the running to replace Bayern Munich-bound Vincent Kompany as the Championship side's manager.

Most recently the manager of PSV Eindhoven, Van Nistelrooy stepped down from his role at the Eredivisie side with just one game of the 2022/23 season remaining, suggesting a lack of support from the club's hierarchy. He has been out of work ever since, and while a return to Manchester United is an attractive proposition, it is also a slight step down in his career progression.

Since retiring, Van Nistelrooy has managed the PSV U17 and U19 sides, as well as worked under Louis van Gaal as his assistant with the Netherlands national team. He replaced Roger Schmidt in March 2022 at PSV as the senior manager, winning the Johan Cruyff and KNVB Cup in his near-one full season in charge.

Fabrizio Romano suggests the 47-year-old will make a decision on his future in the next week.

