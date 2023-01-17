Manchester United open talks with Inter Milan over Dutch international defender - report

Manchester United have opened talks with Inter Milan over the signing of their Dutch international defender Denzel Dumfries.

That is according to Italian football news website TuttoMercatoWeb (opens in new tab), who believe the 26 year old would be open to teaming up with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Manchester United are believed to have offered around €40m to sign the player this month. The player's contract expires in 18 months, which United feel may be key in helping them drive a bargain.

United appear to have turned a corner under Ten Hag, who has led the club to 12 victories in their last 13 fixtures. The most eye-opening of those came last weekend, when cross-town rivals Man City were thwarted in a comeback victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

Despite his side's steady progress, the Red Devils boss has identified right-back as an area which could use some improvement. Of his current options, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has long been deemed short of the required technical standard to thrive in his system, while the jury remains out on Diogo Dalot. The latter has performed well in flashes but possibly lacks the defensive nous to be considered a top Premier League defender.

Dumfries, who has 42 Netherlands caps and has won titles in his native country as well as Italy, would be viewed as a huge upgrade on what United currently have. His pace, strength and attacking ability would be a major asset down a right flank already boasting the impressive Anthony in Ten Hag's first-choice eleven. Inter are thought to be open to negotiation.

Man United are expected to make a number of signings in January, in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.