Manchester United owners are investing money in Tottenham: the strange agreement that you may not be aware of

Manchester United's owners have enjoyed a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur since 2022

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday
Manchester United lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham have been connected with a strange sponsorship agreement since 2022.

The two Premier League giants - who recently faced off in north London just days ago - are both enduring difficult seasons in very different yet bizarre ways.

Ruben Amorim's task has suddenly got a lot harder after news of Amad's recent injury blow shocked supporters, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer and Manuel Ugarte also sidelined for the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the sacking of Erik ten Hag back in October 2024, Manchester United have continued to dwindle under new boss Amorim for the majority of the season.

It seems their only hope now is success in either the FA Cup or the UEFA Europa League but injuries are once again making the 40-year-old's job at Old Trafford even more difficult.

Ruben Amorim has plenty of transfer decisions to make this summer

Ruben Amorim has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to Mail Sport, Manchester United's minority owners INEOS have been affiliated with Tottenham Hotspur since 2022 and now want to end their three-year association with the Lilywhites.

INEOS, owned and operated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has been the club's official 4x4 vehicle partner with their Ineos Grenadier advertised extensively by Spurs. Ratcliffe was linked with buying a London club before his investment in United, with Chelsea rumoured before BlueCo's acquisition.

Amicable discussions are said to be ongoing between INEOS and Spurs to bring to an end to their five-year sponsorship agreement as Ratcliffe again looks to tighten his pursestrings.

Spurs and Ineos are yet to respond to the claims, but the news comes after New Zealand Rugby said last week that it was going to take Ineos to court for failing to pay the first instalment of 2025 sponsorship money that was due under a six-year deal signed in 2021. Yikes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns a number of sports teams, including cycling outfit Team Ineos.

INEOS' time at Old Trafford has been turbulent to say the very least, with even more job redundancies expected to come in 2025. Over 250 people were laid off last year with a further bout of job cuts set to follow.

In FourFourTwo's view, the press around Ratcliffe and INEOS is at a continuing worrying level, especially given Manchester United's on-field problems in the Premier League this season.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

