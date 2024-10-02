Manchester United poised to replace Christian Eriksen with England international: report

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Christian Eriksen leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, after identifying his replacement.

Eriksen is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford and all signs point to the 32-year-old leaving the club next summer, ending what would be a three-year spell in Manchester.

The Red Devils transfer policy is evolving under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new regime, with the club moving away from signing experienced players on large salaries that have little or no sell-on value, all categories that Eriksen falls into.

Manchester United plot Premier League raid

Dan Ashworth is overseeing a change in direction at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Tottenham midfielder has been a useful contributor since his 2022 move from Brentford and has made four Premier League appearances so far this term, but according to TEAMtalk, the club have identified what they hope will be a significant long-term upgrade in his central midfield position.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton enjoyed an excellent end to the 2023/24 season with the Eagles and went to Euro 2024 with England, although he did not make it off the bench in Germany.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 20-year-old's rapid development since he joined Palace from Championship side Blackburn Rovers in January has clearly impressed the Red Devils as the report claims that they are 'plotting a big bid' next summer. It is likely that Manchester United will have competition from a number of big hitters however, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Bayern Munich also said to be keeping tabs on Wharton, who cost Palace £18 million in January.

Manchester City are also said to be eyeing Wharton as a potential Rodri replacement. The midfielder's suitors will know that Palace are unlikely to roll over in any transfer negotiations, however.

The Eagles saw Michael Olise and Joachim Anderson both leave the club for big-money fees in the summer, which meant they were able to dig their heels in and fend off Newcastle United's interest in their England centre-back Marc Guehi.

With Eriksen turning 33 in February, the signing of Wharton would help bring down the average of the Red Devils squad and send a signal that the club are serious about bringing in some of the best young talent in the game.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Wharton is clearly worth more than his €30m Transfermarkt valuation and if he continues along his current trajectory will be one of the Premier League and England team's best midfielders for years to come.

Eriksen is clearly not in Manchester United's long-term plans, but still has the ability to play at a high level, so his release would be for the best for all parties.