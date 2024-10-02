Manchester United poised to replace Christian Eriksen with England international: report

By
published

Manchester United have reportedly identified a replacement for the Danish star

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United holds the FA Cup trophy, 2024
Christian Eriksen of Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Christian Eriksen leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, after identifying his replacement.

Eriksen is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford and all signs point to the 32-year-old leaving the club next summer, ending what would be a three-year spell in Manchester.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.