Manchester United midfielder on verge of exit following superstar signing: report

Manchester United's target of a midfield overhaul looks set to run into deadline day with Erik ten Hag's side remaining active in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have already completed the departures of Hannibal Mejbri and Donny van de Beek set to be bolstered by the impending departure of Scott McTominay to Napoli.

In return United look set to add Paris St Germain destroyer Manuel Ugarte to their ranks in a £50 million deal, bringing an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer, however, it appears their business is not finished yet.

Ugarte looks set to be announced on Friday (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder edging towards exit

The Red Devils have had their most fruitful summer of sales in history, raising over £100 million in sales once McTominay's transfer is confirmed, while Jadon Sancho's potential move could bump that number up even further.

Yet another player linked with the Old Trafford exit door is Christian Eriksen, who has retained the interest of former club Ajax over the past few months.

The Daily Mail claims that the Amsterdam side have formalised their interest in the 32-year-old, although are yet to submit a formal bid.

Eriksen has been at Manchester United for the past two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

With little to no opportunities in the first team forthcoming, the demands regarding a transfer fee are expected to be minimal, with United more focussed on shifting the playmaker's lofty wage.

The iconic Dane made a positive start to life at Old Trafford, forming a solid partnership with Casemiro in ten Hag's debut campaign as the club charged to 3rd in the Premier League and a League Cup trophy.

However, a substantial knee injury and the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo has seen Eriksen's time restricted to a very occasional bit-part move, prompting suggestions that a departure is due.

VIDEO: Why Newcastle United Want Marc Guehi SO Badly

In FourFourTwo's view, the desire to shift Eriksen's wages should be heavily weighed up against the potential need for a player of his quality later in the season. Mason Mount's injury record has left the Red Devils very light in the deep-lying playmaker style of player that ten Hag looks to deploy, with demand on Mainoo's availability now crucial to any success United may have this season.

