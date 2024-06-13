Manchester United £60m double sale progresses to boost move for in-demand teenager: report
Manchester United will need to raise money this summer and could be set for a £60million boost
With Erik ten Hag remaining in post at Manchester United, the club are finally able to get their much-heralded summer rebuild underway.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team completed their end-of-season review this week and it was decreed that the Dutchman will be the man to lead the club into the 2024/25 season.
Before the action kicks off again in August, there is a busy summer transfer window to be negotiated, with the Red Devils needing to fill a number of positions.
Given the club’s overspending in recent years, outgoings are also crucial this summer if the club are to meet their Profit and Sustainability commitments, which is why a report of a £60million double sale will be welcomed at Old Trafford.
The retention of Ten Hag is likely to spell the end of Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career following the pair’s very public falling out last season and while Borussia Dortmund would like to bring him back following this season’s effective loan spell, the German side could be priced out of a permanent move.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Italian duo Juventus and Napoli are ‘expected’ to move for the 24-year-old’s signature alongside Dortmund.
There has also reportedly been progress in sealing a departure for fellow outcast Mason Greenwood, who spent the season on loan at Getafe, with both Juve and Napoli also said to be interested in his services.
Ratcliffe and company are hopeful they can receive in excess of £60million for the pair, with Teamtalk adding that Ten Hag has asked the club to reinvest this money in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.
The 18-year-old Lille prospect has been dubbed ‘the next William Saliba’ and has the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid looking to sign him, meaning Manchester United will need the financial firepower that this proposed £60million double sale would give them.
