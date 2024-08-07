Manchester United PSR exception explained to upset Everton and Nottingham Forest fans

By
published

Premier League clubs can only post three-year losses of up to £105m but Manchester United were given an exceptional allowance of £40m

General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in December 2023.
Manchester United were granted an exceptional allowance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton and Nottingham Forest fans have been left unimpressed by the revelation that Manchester United received a larger covid allowance than other Premier League clubs.

The figure refers to the 2021/22 accounts, with finance expert Stefan Borson saying on talkSPORT that Manchester United would have failed the Premier League's Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules had it not been for an exceptional allowance of £40m in 2022.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.