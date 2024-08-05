Manchester United given green light to close Frenkie De Jong deal: report

Manchester United are back in for Frenkie De Jong. This time, it's one hell of an offer.

The Dutchman has been linked with the Red Devils on and off ever since Erik ten Hag rocked up at Old Trafford. De Jong was a pivotal member of Ten Hag's Ajax side, which reached the 2019 Champions League semi-finals – and ever since, the midfielder has been coveted by his former boss.

De Jong has never been quite convinced enough to leave Barcelona, however. Barça would reportedly ideally like the money – but with De Jong sitting on a lucrative contract, it's difficult to shift the 27-year-old.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has always wanted to bring Frenkie De Jong to Old Trafford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That might be about to change. According to TEAMtalk, citing reports in Spain, Barcelona are prepared to ‘greenlight’ De Jong's long-anticipated Catalan departure.

Manchester United are said to have been so desperate to get this one over the line, meanwhile, that they've even offered Antony as a makeweight in the deal. Unsurprisingly, Barça are said to have rejected the opportunity to take the floundering Brazilian on-board, with Lamine Yamal their first-choice option on the right-wing.

Though both clubs are keen on a deal in principle – with the La Liga outfit apparently open to a cut-price move of as little as £34 million, just to get De Jong off their wage list – there could still be a long way to go. Nothing has been agreed just yet.

That goes for De Jong's camp, too. In FourFourTwo's view, this is a significant step in the saga as the case for United to sign the midfielder has been reopened – but nothing has changed from the player's perspective. United will still have to offer extraordinary wages to De Jong and re-sell the project.

Manchester United winger Antony was offered as bait to sign De Jong (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

United may have a stronger hand this time, with Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee now in tow and a move for De Jong's close friend Matthijs De Ligt said to be in the works. As far as we can see, however, there may be cheaper options available – not to mention more relevant profiles to sign, with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo negating the urgency for such a No.8 in the Red Devils' squad.

De Jong is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2026.

