Manchester United given green light to close Frenkie De Jong deal: report

By
published

Manchester United are going back in for long-term target Frenkie De Jong, after years of chasing the superstar

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong
(Image credit: Future)

Manchester United are back in for Frenkie De Jong. This time, it's one hell of an offer.

The Dutchman has been linked with the Red Devils on and off ever since Erik ten Hag rocked up at Old Trafford. De Jong was a pivotal member of Ten Hag's Ajax side, which reached the 2019 Champions League semi-finals – and ever since, the midfielder has been coveted by his former boss. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 