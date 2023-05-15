Manchester United ready to make sensational move for David De Gea's replacement: report

Manchester United could be about to make a definitive statement on their goalkeeping options ahead of next season, with David De Gea's future at the club under serious threat.

De Gea's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer, and the club and player are reportedly no closer to reaching an agreement on a new deal. As one of the club's highest earners, Manchester United have offered the Spaniard a new deal on reduced terms.

The 32-year-old has come under intense scrutiny this season, with his ability at playing the ball out from the back coming under question. The recent goal he conceded against West Ham, from a tame Said Benrahma shot, has also exacerbated matters.

According to The Independent (opens in new tab), Erik ten Hag is keen on keeping De Gea around for next season, but wants some serious competition for the No.1 position.

That competition has been identified, though, with the same report suggesting Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel is under consideration. The 25-year-old is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has impressed since joining the German side in 2021.

Switzerland international Kobel is under contract at Dortmund through to 2026, meaning he will cost a considerable amount if he is to leave.

With Chelsea also keen on signing a new shot stopper, with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge unconvinced with either Edouard Mendy nor Kepa Arrizabalaga, a transfer war could ensue this summer over Kobel.

Kobel has played 25 games in the Bundesliga this season, conceding on 30 occasions - but he has also kept ten clean sheets and would fit in well with the style of play Erik ten Hag is trying to implement at Old Trafford.

Borussia Dortmund are challenging Bayern Munich at the head of the Bundesliga table, with the Swiss 'keeper seen as a major reason behind their title charge.