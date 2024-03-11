Manchester United ready to make £100m move for Benfica star in transfer ratified by Sir Jim Ratcliffe: report

Manchester United could be set to smash their transfer record this summer with a move for Benfica sensation Joao Neves, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly ready to give the green light for a transfer in excess of £100 million.

United's new minority shareholder is in charge of football operations at Old Trafford and big changes are expected at the club, starting in the summer.

Off the pitch, a taskforce will decide whether to press ahead with a new stadium or make improvements to the club's current home. And on it, United could have a new manager to replace Erik ten Hag.

There will also be a big focus on player recruitment as the 13-time Premier League champions look to assemble a squad capable of challenging rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Rejuvenating the midfield is a priority, with the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen uncertain, while Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to be signed on a permanent basis.

United have been strongly linked with Neves, who has a release clause of €120 million (£102m) and is considered one of the brightest emerging talents in Europe.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Ratcliffe has given the green light for United to sign the 19-year-old, who is under contract at Benfica until 2028.

Neves, who has been capped three times by Portugal, recently said he was "focused on Benfica" when asked about a possible transfer, but refused to rule out a move in the near future.

"I promise to do my best in every training session, in every game, and I think that is one of my greatest qualities," he said last month.

"I'm focused on Benfica and even more so on [Thursday's] game, which is the next one. I will do my best in every game and in every training session."

