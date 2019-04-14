Manchester United ready to treble transfer target’s wages to hold off Real Madrid interest

Manchester United are ready to put together an enormous offer to lure Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The attacking midfielder is about to go into the final year of his contract in north London, heightening speculation that Spurs will cash in on the Dane at the end of the season rather than lose him for nothing next year.

United are aware that Real Madrid have been eyeing up the 27-year-old, which is why they will have to spend big to land their man.

According to the Mirror, the Reds are prepared to offer Eriksen £240,000 a week – three times what he currently earns.

Despite time running out on his contract, United could still expect to pay around £95 million to get Eriksen on their books.

NOW TRY…

Who SHOULD be on the PFA Young Player of the Year award shortlist this season

FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #2: Liverpool vs City