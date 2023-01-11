Manchester United report: Chelsea and United face huge Denzel Dumfries price tag

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering January bids for Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, but the Italians have slapped a big price tag on the Dutchman.

Both Premier League clubs are believed to be in the market for a new right-back during the mid-season window.

United were recently linked with Celtic’s Josip Juranovic, while Chelsea could battle Tottenham for Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro. (opens in new tab)

Dumfries was part of the Netherlands side that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar (Image credit: Getty)

But Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) has reported that both clubs are also looking at Dumfries, who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

Inter’s starting demand is €60 million and the Italian club need to make a big sale before 30 June to balance their books.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Dumfries looks the likeliest big-name player to be sacrificed, although the Nerazzurri would prefer to wait until the summer to sell.

A January move is possible, though, if United or Chelsea firm up their interest this month.

Erik ten Hag is looking for January reinforcements (Image credit: Getty)

Inter are said to have already lined up Bayern Munich and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui as Dumfries’ long-term replacement at San Siro as they look to the future.

The Dutchman joined the Italian giants from PSV in August 2021 to replace Achrif Hakimi and has made 68 appearances, scoring seven goals and producing 10 assists.

According to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), the 42-time Netherlands international’s value is €28m – less than half what Inter are said to be demanding for his signature.

More Manchester United stories

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.

And Harry Maguire has laughed off talk that he could join Aston Villa (opens in new tab), but Tottenham are interested (opens in new tab) in the England international.