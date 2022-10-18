Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has shot down any suggestion that his side could make a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo due to his links to their city rivals Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants were among several big European clubs to be linked with the Portuguese superstar in the summer, after Real's all-time top scorer reportedly expressed the desire to join a Champions League side.

“Ronaldo is an absolute benchmark for Real Madrid," Simeone told Tigo Sports (via Metro)

Diego Simeone has shot down rumours of a move for Ronaldo. (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

"I would not see [Martin] Palermo ever playing for River Plate, just as I wouldn’t see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or [Ariel] Ortega playing for Boca Juniors. There are situations that are very clear,”

Simeone also rejected claims that Atleti had ever been in for Ronaldo in the first place.

“The little birdies who told you anything was far from what has happened,” he said.

“People sometimes speak to say what they want to say, not what actually happens.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a tricky start to the season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simeone, who has been in charge at the capital club since 2011, also took the opportunity to make his feelings clear on the prospect of switching Madrid sides in the future.

“I never talked to Cristiano Ronaldo to come here, never,” he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. (opens in new tab)

"Just like I don't see myself training Real Madrid, I don't see Cristiano at Atletico Madrid either".

Ronaldo has had a difficult start to the season at Old Trafford after struggling to nail down a starting spot under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old has scored just two goals in 12 appearances so far in all competitions, but started the last two Premier League games for the Red Devils against Everton and Newcastle, scoring against the former.

