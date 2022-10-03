Manchester United report: Marcus Rashford has already agreed Barcelona deal, with Xavi set to make 2023 move

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is a target for Barcelona – and he's already agreed to join them once.

The much-loved Red Devils star is out of contract at the end of the season and talks have not yet begun on a new deal just yet, despite Rashford starting regularly under Erik ten Hag this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is also set to expire next summer and is perhaps the more talked-about deal at Old Trafford right now. Two-goal hero from the weekend, Anthony Martial will see his terms end in 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Manchester United during the 6-3 Manchester derby defeat – and he's set to leave for nothing next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to SPORT, Barcelona are keen on bringing Rashford to the Camp Nou when his deal ends, with Xavi said to be a fan of the player.

The 24-year-old can play across the frontline, specialising on the left wing but playing regularly on the right for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ten Hag has favoured Rashford centrally, with fellow England World Cup hopeful Jadon Sancho used predominantly on the left ahead of Luke Shaw.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

And Barça have reason to believe that Rashford would be open to the deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Rashford has already agreed a deal with Barcelona once before (opens in new tab), in 2018.

If anything, it may be easier to re-agree another deal. The Catalan outfit are slightly more flushed with cash after pulling various economic levers during the summer, while Rashford might have reduced demands having fallen out of favour in the England set-up and being keen to reignite his career.

Gareth Southgate has left Marcus Rashford out of his last two England squads (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This deal has a long way to go, however. It seems unlikely that United will want to surrender such a prized asset without at least opening talks on a new deal.

Rashford is valued at around £54 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Manchester United stories

Plans for January at Manchester United are already being drawn up but apparently depend upon the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A replacement for David De Gea has apparently been identified, while Jude Bellingham is apparently on the radar. United are also in for Barcelona ace Gavi.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has been speaking to FFT about the influence of American owners and how they threaten "the fabric of the English game".