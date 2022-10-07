Manchester United legend calls £82m summer signing Antony "a one-trick pony"

Manchester United (opens in new tab) icon Paul Scholes has labelled big-money summer arrival Antony "a bit of a one trick pony".

The Brazil winger became United's second-most expensive signing of all time when he joined from Ajax for an initial £82m on deadline day.

And while the 22-year-old has made a mark with goals on his debut against Arsenal and in Sunday's derby defeat to Manchester City, Scholes feels he still has a fair amount to learn. The 11-time Premier League winner also pinpointed one potential reason why Jadon Sancho (United's most expensive signing of the previous summer) has largely disappointed since moving to Old Trafford.

Scholes hasn't been overly impressed with Antony so far (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on BT Sport prior to United's hard-fought 3-2 Europa League win away to Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night, Scholes said:

"Sancho never really runs in behind. He needs a fast left-back really or a centre-forward to link up with and he hasn't really got that at the moment.

Antony on the other side as well, he doesn't run in behind. He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony. He's always cutting inside and either passing back to the full-back or having a shot. You're thinking he needs to develop a little bit. It's still early days for him; we know that."

Antony has been capped 11 times by Brazil, featuring in both of their games during the latest international break (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Scholes was reflecting on United's 6-3 humiliation at City last time out in the Premier League. That result emphatically ended a run of four straight league victories for Erik ten Hag's side and showed just how far they still have to go in order to compete for top honours.

Next up for Ten Hag and co. is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday evening.