Manchester United report: Kylian Mbappe could announce PSG exit in next two weeks
PSG striker Kylian Mbappe wants to leave next summer and Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among his suitors
France star Kylian Mbappe could announce that he’s leaving PSG before the end of the year, according to reports, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid among his suitors.
The striker scored a sensational hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina, but it wasn’t enough to clinch the title as Les Bleus lost on penalties following a 3-3 draw.
Mbappe won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in Qatar, just the latest accolade in the 24-year-old’s short but glittering career.
The striker was linked with Real Madrid earlier this year, but eventually signed a lucrative new deal with PSG instead (opens in new tab).
However, Spanish outlet Sport (opens in new tab)reports that a crestfallen Mbappe is determined to move clubs in the wake of France’s World Cup heartache.
Mbappe could communicate his decision to leave at the end of the season before New Year, after being left disillusioned by the project in Paris.
He’s said to feel that he’s fulfilled his promise by staying in France until after the World Cup, but now he’s ready to move on.
A January switch would be almost impossible, but a transfer at the end of the season is more likely and Mbappe is prepared to take a cut on his wages to find a new club.
United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among Mbappe’s Premier League suitors, while Real Madrid could come back in for the striker if the price is right.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
