Manchester United report: Mega price tag revealed for Porto keeper Diogo Costa

Manchester United would have to fork out £65 million to bring in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to reports, as they look for a David de Gea replacement.

De Gea, 32, enters the final year of his Old Trafford deal at the end of the season and the Premier League side are considering replacements.

A report from Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha (via Sky Sports) (opens in new tab) says Costa is among the options, but he won’t be allowed to leave during the January transfer window.

What’s more, Porto will demand that Costa’s full €75m (£65m) release clause is met if a deal is to be done next summer.

Costa is nine years De Gea’s younger and has established himself as Portugal’s No.1, starting in every game for his country at the World Cup.

The keeper kept one clean sheet, in a 2-0 group win over Uruguay, as Portugal reached the quarter-finals, where they lost 1-0 to surprise package Morocco.

Costa came through the youth system at Porto and has 87 senior appearances to his name for the club, including 19 this season in all competitions.

He possesses Champions League experience and has won two Portuguese titles and two Portuguese Cups, as well as the Under-17 and Under-19 Euros with his country.

De Gea has been United’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, making 14 Premier League appearances, but he has been linked with a move away.

The Spaniard is an Old Trafford stalwart; he arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has racked up more than 500 appearances for the club.

Cody Gakpo, who impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, has opened the door on a move to Old Trafford (opens in new tab) amid reports that he is set to leave PSV in the January window.

United reportedly have "no chance" of signing Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), who has been linked with several major European clubs.

And the Red Devils have been told how much they will have to pay to sign Goncalo Ramos next month (opens in new tab).