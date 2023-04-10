Manchester United report: Red Devils add two Premier League midfielders to wish list

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag celebrates his team's derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford in January 2023.

Manchester United have added Brighton duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to their transfer wish list for the summer, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is enjoying a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford, with United well positioned to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have already won the EFL Cup this term and are still involved in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Manchester United are keen to sign World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Ten Hag will be keen to kick on again in the 2023/24 campaign, and he will hope to be backed heavily in the summer transfer market.

The Dutchman is apparently on the lookout for at least one more midfielder to add to a group which already includes Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer, who is on loan in Manchester until the end of the season.

Manchester United bought Casemiro, who has had an excellent season, last summer (Image credit: Getty)

According to the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab), Brighton (opens in new tab) pair Mac Allister and Caicedo are both admired by the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Caicedo tried to push through a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab) in January, but Brighton dug in their heels and the Ecuador international ended up signing a new deal at the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile Mac Allister will hope to secure a big-money move in the summer after a terrific season which involved him winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Manchester United look set to target Brighton's Moises Caicedo this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report by Football Insider (opens in new tab) adds that United (opens in new tab) are tracking Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who is just 20 years old.

Ten Hag's side will return to action against Sevilla (opens in new tab) in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag insists he is "relaxed" about Marcus Rashford's contract situation (opens in new tab), despite talks dragging on.

Manchester United are weighing up summer swoops for two Bundesliga stars (opens in new tab) ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

And three big players could be sold by United (opens in new tab) at the end of the season, as Ten Hag seeks to raise some funds to reinvest in the squad.