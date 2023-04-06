Manchester United to sell THREE big names this summer, in ruthless Erik ten Hag exodus: report
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to trim his squad this summer, as a high-profile trio all face exits
Manchester United have already decided that they are to sell three high-profile stars this summer as part of Erik ten Hag's revolution.
The Red Devils have taken huge strides this season after finishing sixth last time around. Ten Hag has galvanised Manchester United, taking them into the top four and winning the League Cup – while the club are still competing for silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League, too.
But the work isn't done just yet with the Dutch manager eyeing more signings this summer – and some big departures as part of his rebuild.
According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab), Ten Hag has identified captain Harry Maguire, his fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek in midfield as three stars that he wants to jettison from Old Trafford.
Maguire – valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) – was accepted as a given to be exiting this summer, with the defender dramatically falling down the pecking order after United's catastrophic 4-0 defeat to Brentford on the second matchday of the season. The other two, however, are a little more surprising.
United have signed high-profile centre-backs in the last two seasons – Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez – but appear to be ready to sign another two this summer, if they want to replace both Maguire and Lindelof directly.
Lindelof hasn't played often this season but was a regular fixture of the Europa League group stage. The Swede is valued to be worth around €15m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) – Luke Shaw, meanwhile, has played at centre-back, too, this term.
Donny van de Beek has been an even more curious case. Signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 when United had Bruno Fernandes ahead of him in the pecking order, van de Beek has never established himself at Old Trafford – even since former boss Ten Hag has come to United.
The Dutchman is valued at €17m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.
The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.
