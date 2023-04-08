Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'relaxed' as Marcus Rashford contract talks drag on
The in-form forward's current deal expires next summer, and United are understandably eager to extend his stay at Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag insists he is "relaxed" about Marcus Rashford's future, despite the fact that talks over a contract extension for Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s man of the moment have yet to bear fruit.
Given Rashford's remarkable renaissance this term – the 25-year-old has scored a career-high 27 goals in all competitions and revived his England career – it's no wonder that United are determined to tie him down to a new deal.
Rashford's current contract expires at the end of next season, but his manager isn't worried about the uncertain situation.
Speaking in the build-up to United's Saturday lunchtime Premier League clash with Everton (opens in new tab), Ten Hag said (opens in new tab):
"No, it is not a concern for me. I don't want to give a comment on the process because I don't think it will support the process – but I'm quire relaxed."
Ten Hag's comments come after Rashford rubbished rumours that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford – having been linked with PSG (opens in new tab) and Barcelona (opens in new tab) in recent months.
Replying to a since-deleted tweet from Daily Star chief sports writer Jeremy Cross, Rashford said:
"Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and [myself] have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
