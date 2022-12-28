Manchester United report: Red Devils dealt huge January blow as little money available

Erik ten Hag will be looking to add to his squad in January

Manchester United have little money to spend in January and will therefore be looking at the loan market next month, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) 3-0 on Wednesday to move within one point of the top four in the Premier League table (opens in new tab).

United have been linked with several players ahead of the transfer market reopening, as Ten Hag seeks to bolster squad in the race for Champions League football.

Today's best deals on new Manchester United shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

They are in particular need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club by mutual consent last month following a lack of game time at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

But the Daily Telegraph (opens in new tab) reports that United could be priced out of moves for several of their key targets in January.

The Red Devils went over their budget in the summer when they splashed out more than £200m on the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

As such, United do not have much money to spend in the upcoming window, forcing Ten Hag and his superiors to focus on the loan market instead.

United have already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who is expected to complete his switch from PSV to Liverpool (opens in new tab) early next week.

“We are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria,” Ten Hag admitted after the victory over Forest.

“We are looking for offensive players, we are looking for a striker, it would be good because of all the games coming, we are playing every third day and it is tough."

More Manchester United stories

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to complete his move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr (opens in new tab) before the start of 2023, according to reports.

United reportedly have "no chance" of signing Jude Bellingham (opens in new tab), who has been linked with several major European clubs.

And the Red Devils have been told how much they will have to pay to sign Goncalo Ramos next month (opens in new tab).