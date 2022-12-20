Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to complete big-money Al Nassr move before New Year
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo will complete his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before the end of the year, according to reports.
The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month after his contract was terminated (opens in new tab) in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan (opens in new tab).
Ronaldo was quickly linked with a move to the Middle East and Marca (opens in new tab)has provided an update.
The Spanish outlet says that the 37-year-old is currently in Dubai and preparing to fly to Saudi Arabia, where he will sign a contract with Al Nassr until June 2025 before New Year.
Talks began after Ronaldo left United, but the move was delayed due to his participation at the World Cup with Portugal, where he suffered a quarter-final exit to Morocco.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will earn around €200 million per season at his new club, between his salary and advertising agreements.
Ronaldo’s future has been shrouded in doubt since the summer, when he reportedly asked to leave Old Trafford as he wanted to compete in the Champions League.
But no major European clubs have come in for the striker and he looks set to compete in the Saudi Pro League instead.
Al Nassr, led by former Roma, Marseille and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia, are currently joint-top of the standings nine games into the season.
Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar, Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, former Bayern Munich midfielder Luiz Gustavo and ex-Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez are among the high-profile names in the squad.
